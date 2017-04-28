NFL Nation: Breaking down all 32 teams' draft classes

Field Yates explains why former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer could be in line to start sooner rather than later. (0:46)

Do the Browns finally have their answer at QB? (0:46)

The 2017 NFL draft is happening through Saturday, and classes are taking shape. NFL Nation reporters are parsing through all 253 picks and giving their analysis -- for better or worse -- on each pick.

Arizona Cardinals: Linebacker Haason Reddick was the Cardinals' first-round pick and their future at inside linebacker.

Atlanta Falcons: Edge rusher Takkarist McKinley will be a high-energy addition to an Atlanta front seven led by NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley Jr.

Baltimore Ravens: Top pick Marlon Humphrey has the physical traits of being a lockdown corner. He is a 6-foot-2 defender with long arms, great speed and a tenacious attitude.

Buffalo Bills: Buffalo traded down and still got cornerback Tre'Davious White in the first round. It was an ideal marriage of value and need for the Bills.

Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey fills three needs with one selection. He'll be a great change-of-pace back, a legitimate receiving threat out of the backfield and can return punts.

Chicago Bears: Bears GM Ryan Pace is all-in on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and for the organization's sake, he'd better be spot on with the evaluation.

Cincinnati Bengals: Speed at receiver was one of Cincinnati's bigger needs -- top pick John Ross ran a record 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns improved their defense in Round 1 with Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have made no secret about their desire to improve their pass rush. They hope Taco Charlton fits the bill.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos addressed a huge need by taking Utah tackle Garett Bolles and will look for speedy playmakers.

Detroit Lions: First-round pick Jarrad Davis has the closing speed to be an effective run-stopper and the athleticism to cover opposing running backs and tight ends.

Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, the No. 33 pick overall, is the tallest of the top-tier cornerback prospects on the board and might play as a hybrid cornerback/free safety.

Houston Texans: The Texans clearly think Deshaun Watson is their quarterback of the future because they gave up two first-round picks to get him.

Indianapolis Colts: Top pick Malik Hooker is the ninth new defensive player the Colts have signed or drafted this offseason. They finished 30th in the NFL in defense last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette is a physical pounder, which will address a weakness: According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Jaguars' 1.4 yards after contact per rush average ranked 28th in the NFL last season.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs were determined to trade up to land a QB they believe will be the future of the franchise. Patrick Mahomes II is that pick.

Los Angeles Chargers: Clemson's Mike Williams, the Chargers' pick at No. 7 overall, is no stranger to top competition or the national spotlight.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams selected Gerald Everett, a tight end out of South Alabama, with their top pick. A nice complement to their other pass-catching tight end, Tyler Higbee.

Miami Dolphins: Not many pegged defensive end Charles Harris as a target for the Miami Dolphins, and that was by design.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings picked Dalvin Cook at No. 41. With him and Latavius Murray, the Vikings have dramatically upgraded their running back options in the post-Adrian Peterson era.

New England Patriots: The Patriots have selected Youngstown defensive end Derek Rivers with their initial draft choice, No. 83 overall. Rivers' 2.53-second 20-yard split was among the best at the position and an indication of his burst.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints raided the Big Ten in Round 1, picking Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore and Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk.

New York Giants: Among tight ends, Evan Engram is a gazelle, having run the 40-yard dash at the combine faster than most wide receivers.

New York Jets: Top pick Jamal Adams will not only bring a much-needed boost to the Jets' abysmal secondary, but he will also be counted on to be a leader in the locker room.

Oakland Raiders: The Raiders say they've done their due diligence on Gareon Conley and are "confident" in their decision to draft the corner despite rape accusations.

Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive end Derek Barnett broke former Eagles great Reggie White's Tennessee sack record. That's some eye-popping output.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pass-rush help was a need and top pick T.J. Watt will be highly motivated. He is a unique athlete and has the Watt pedigree as a younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers got two of their top three on the board with Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster.

Seattle Seahawks: Malik McDowell gives the Seahawks a talented defensive tackle who should be able to contribute as an interior pass-rusher immediately and eventually move into a starting role.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard is not only a dynamic receiving weapon but a strong blocker; that's critical for the Bucs' run-first offense, which fell from fifth in the league in 2015 to 24th in 2016.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans got Marcus Mariota a big target in Corey Davis and added cornerback Adoree' Jackson in the first round.

Washington Redskins: Jonathan Allen's ability to push the pocket will be welcomed. He also can rush from various spots along the front. That versatility must be used.