The Washington Redskins prevented one possible free-agent departure next offseason, reaching an agreement with right tackle Morgan Moses on a five-year extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adam Caplan.

In doing so, they'll make Moses the second-highest-paid right tackle in the NFL. Philadelphia's Lane Johnson is the highest-paid right tackle at $11.25 million per year; Detroit signed Rick Wagner to a deal worth $9.25 million earlier this offseason.

Morgan Moses will remain an anchor of the Redskins' offensive line. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Moses entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2014 and became a full-time starter in his second season. His play early in the '15 training camp enabled the Redskins to move fifth overall pick Brandon Scherff to guard. Last season, Moses established himself as one of the better right tackles, playing alongside Scherff.

Moses would have been one of three potential unrestricted free agents next offseason on the Redskins' line. Center Spencer Long and left guard Shawn Lauvao also are entering the final year of their contracts. Two other offensive starters are in the same spot: quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Terrelle Pryor.

The Redskins have eight defensive players who could be unrestricted free agents in 2018, including corner Bashaud Breeland and linebackers Zach Brown, Mason Foster, Will Compton and Trent Murphy.