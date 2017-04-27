INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive lineman David Parry has pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and one count of attempted unlawful means of transportation following his arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona, in February.

Parry is scheduled back in court for sentencing on May 31. Parry's attorney, Jose Montano, told the Indianapolis Star that the defensive lineman will then be sentenced to supervised probation for an uncertain amount of time. Montano also told the newspaper that Parry can pay the requisite fee of $300 and have his probation transferred to another state.

Parry faces the possibility of a fine and suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Parry was originally arrested on charges of auto theft, robbery, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and criminal damage after a night of drinking on Feb. 25. He ended up being charged with robbery, unlawful use of means of transportation and threatening officers. The robbery and unlawful use of transportation charges were both felonies and threatening of officers was a misdemeanor.

David Parry will avoid jail time after reaching a plea agreement on two felony charges in Arizona. "He was facing real prison time," his attorney told the Indianapolis Star. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

"He was facing real prison time," Montano told the Indianapolis Star.

Parry was accused of hitting the driver of a golf cart, which was transporting him and two other men from a Scottsdale bar, in the head and speeding off in the cart. The police found Parry on the sidewalk near where he crashed the cart into the gate of an apartment complex. The defensive lineman made it difficult for officers to put him in handcuffs because he kept trying to break free.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has maintained the stance of letting the legal process play out before making any decision on Parry. Parry, who is headed into his third season, has started all 32 games in his career with the Colts. The 2015 fifth-round draft pick had 47 tackles and three sacks last season.