        <
        >

          TE Gary Barnidge will be released by Browns on Friday

          3:01 PM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Browns, Cleveland sports since 1998
            • Previously worked at Fox Sports Ohio, AOL Fanhouse, Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
            • Cleveland native, proud father of two daughters
            Follow on Twitter

          The Cleveland Browns will release tight end Gary Barnidge later Friday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Barnidge was a Pro Bowl alternate after the 2015 season but was deemed expendable after David Njoku was drafted on Thursday.

          The move is a bit of a surprise. Many NFL teams -- specifically New England -- use two tight ends effectively. Barnidge seemed to be a logical pairing with Njoku in that kind of offense.

          Barnidge tweeted Thursday night that he was looking forward to working with Njoku.

          Less than 24 hours later, he found out he was being released by the team.

          Barnidge, 31, led the Browns with 79 receptions, 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015. Last season, those numbers dropped to 55 catches, 612 yards and two touchdowns.

          In March at the annual spring meetings, coach Hue Jackson said the position needed to be upgraded.

          Njoku, 20, played at the University of Miami.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.