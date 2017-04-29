JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert has neither attended the team's voluntary offseason conditioning program, nor has he had any contact with the team because he reportedly wants a new contract.

He's not going to get one.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said Friday night the team isn't going to negotiate a new deal with Albert, whom the team acquired in a trade with Miami in March. They're not going to cut him, either, Caldwell said.

"We have his rights, and we expect him to show up when he has to," Caldwell said. "This is all voluntary, so it's his decision to not be here. He's got that right to do that. As long as he comes in shape when it's mandatory and comes in and does the things he's supposed to do, we'll welcome him with open arms."

Editor's Picks Fournette stands by 'Super Bowl' mentality First-round pick Leonard Fournette said Friday he believes he's the player to lead the Jaguars to something they haven't had -- championships.

The Jaguars traded their 2018 seventh-round pick to Miami for Albert in March. His contract with the Dolphins included $26 million guaranteed, all of which was paid in 2014-16. Albert is due a base salary of $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018, none of which is guaranteed.

Caldwell made his comments shortly after the Jaguars took Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson with the second pick in the second round (34th overall). The team traded up one spot -- giving up their sixth-round pick (187th overall) to Seattle -- to get Robinson, but Caldwell said the move wasn't a reaction to Albert's absence.

"We've got to make sure we have our bases covered," Caldwell said.

The 32-year-old Albert hasn't played a full season since 2011 when he was with Kansas City. He has missed 20 games over the past five seasons, including four in 2016.