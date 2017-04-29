JuJu Smith-Schuster goes for fully-clothed swim after being drafted by Steelers

NFL draft prospect JuJu Smith-Schuster was born in Long Beach, California, and attended high school there before starring collegiately at nearby USC.

That's a lot of time spent near the Pacific Ocean, so it was hardly surprising to see the way Smith-Schuster celebrated after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

We Live Out Here!!!!! Fam goin crazy! pic.twitter.com/PBqxjcisaP — Juju Smith-Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) April 29, 2017

Without bothering to change into swim trunks, Smith-Schuster dove headlong into the ocean while wearing a T-shirt, jeans and shoes. Family and friends joined the 20-year-old receiver in the water, splashing around to commemorate the next step in his football journey.

PITTSBURGH WHAT'S UPPPPPPP!!!!!!!! So proud to be a Steeler!!!!! — Juju Smith-Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) April 29, 2017

Smith-Schuster also directed a tweet at his USC teammate, Adoree' Jackson, whom the Tennessee Titans selected in the first round Thursday.

Imma see you November 16th on Thursday Night in Pittsburgh boy! pic.twitter.com/pxADinPdE6 — Juju Smith-Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) April 29, 2017

It appears the two former Trojans will have plenty of opportunities to line up against each other in AFC battles between the Steelers and Titans in the years to come.

-- Nick Ostiller