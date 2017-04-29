        <
        >

          JuJu Smith-Schuster goes for fully-clothed swim after being drafted by Steelers

          12:38 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          NFL draft prospect JuJu Smith-Schuster was born in Long Beach, California, and attended high school there before starring collegiately at nearby USC.

          That's a lot of time spent near the Pacific Ocean, so it was hardly surprising to see the way Smith-Schuster celebrated after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

          Without bothering to change into swim trunks, Smith-Schuster dove headlong into the ocean while wearing a T-shirt, jeans and shoes. Family and friends joined the 20-year-old receiver in the water, splashing around to commemorate the next step in his football journey.

          Smith-Schuster also directed a tweet at his USC teammate, Adoree' Jackson, whom the Tennessee Titans selected in the first round Thursday.

          It appears the two former Trojans will have plenty of opportunities to line up against each other in AFC battles between the Steelers and Titans in the years to come.

          -- Nick Ostiller

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.