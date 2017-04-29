The Los Angeles Rams are unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option of former second-overall pick Greg Robinson, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The source, however, said no final decision has been made.

Robinson is expected to move from left tackle to right tackle this season after the Rams signed veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth in free agency. Rob Havenstein is expected to shift from right tackle to right guard.

Whitworth signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract in early March.

Robinson has struggled mightily through his first three seasons and was benched twice in 2016. He has committed an NFL-leading 31 total penalties over the past two years. In 2016, Pro Football Focus graded him 71st among 78 qualified tackles.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.