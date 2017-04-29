SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers continued their wheeling and dealing Saturday, sending a 2018 fourth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for running back Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick (No. 177 overall) this year.

The trade is the fifth general manager John Lynch has made since the draft began on Thursday night but the first involving a player already in the league.

Moments after trading for Bibbs, the 49ers made another trade and drafted another running back. San Francisco sent picks 143 and 161 to the Indianapolis Colts and selected Utah running back Joe Williams.

In San Francisco, Bibbs joins a crowded backfield that includes Carlos Hyde, Tim Hightower, DuJuan Harris, Mike Davis, Raheem Mostert and Williams.

Bibbs, a former undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, had 29 carries for 129 yards and two catches for 75 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown catch in 2016.

Kapri Bibbs joins a crowded 49ers backfield after being traded by Denver to San Francisco on Saturday. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The 49ers have some familiarity with Bibbs via vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, who was the Broncos' director of college scouting before arriving in San Francisco with Lynch this offseason.

Moments after trading for Bibbs, the Niners made another trade and drafted another running back. Can we update to reflect that they now have made six trades and add RB Joe Williams to the list of competition in the backfield.