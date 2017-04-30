FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he was skeptical of a report in TMZ Sports early Saturday that claimed that suspended defensive end Randy Gregory failed another drug test.

"We have not been informed that he has, and I don't know what another [failed test] means," Jones said. "I'm not trying to be [cute] in any way. I would be very dubious of any information. I find that ambiguous. ... If Randy said he did, I'd take this back, but I would be skeptical of the information."

Gregory has been suspended for the 2017 season for multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse program.

He was suspended the first four games of the 2016 season for multiple failures in 2015, his rookie season. He was suspended another 10 games for missing a test in the offseason. He played in the final two regular-season games and recorded a sack before he was banished for the 2017 season.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory was suspended for the 2017 season for multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse program. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

For his previous suspensions, Gregory was allowed to take part in meetings and work out, but he wasn't allowed to practice. That will not be the case with his current suspension, which will include the offseason program, minicamp, training camp and preseason games.

Jones said the Cowboys would continue to support Gregory, who slipped to the 60th overall pick in 2015 because of off-the-field troubles. Because he will not accrue a season toward free agency, the Cowboys will hold his rights through 2019.

"At this time right now, I think he's a great asset for the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said. "Now we need him on the football field, but in the time that last year we watched him come back and play, candidly, I don't know we saw that kind of talent in this draft."