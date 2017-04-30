INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have signed undrafted free-agent receiver Trey Griffey, a son of Hall of Fame baseball player, Ken Griffey Jr.

The 6-foot-3 Griffey had 23 receptions for 382 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Arizona Wildcats.

His best season was in 2014, when he had 31 catches for 405 yards. The Colts, who already feature T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett at receiver, didn't select any players at that position during the draft.

Trey Griffey will try to earn a spot with the Colts after signing as an undrafted free agent. Photo by Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire

Griffey Jr., who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, played 22 seasons in the majors with the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox. He finished his career with 630 home runs, 13 All-Star appearances and he was a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Trey Griffey was selected by the Mariners in the 2016 amateur draft in the 24th round -- fittingly, his father's old team and jersey number. The pick on the draft's final day appeared to be the Mariners paying homage to their former star, as Trey Griffey hadn't played baseball competitively since before high school.

"I told them from day one that I was pretty much done with baseball,'' Griffey told FanRagSports.com earlier this year. "I told them, 'My love is football. I'm not focused on baseball. I'm focused on football.'''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.