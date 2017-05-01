ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson reacts to Chicago's decision to trade up for Mitchell Trubisky and select three players from non-FBS schools in the NFL draft. (0:54)

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch thought the Chicago Bears wanted to trade up for the No. 2 pick of the NFL draft to take defensive end Solomon Thomas, not quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to The MMQB.

"Man, who do they want?" Lynch said, according to the report. "Gotta be Solomon, right?"

"Call me crazy," 49ers chief strategy officer Paraag Marathe said, "but I think it's Trubisky."

"Then why did they go get [Mike] Glennon?" Lynch responded.

The MMQB embedded a reporter with the 49ers on draft day, leading to the story detailing how the trade of two of the top three picks went down.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace refused to tell the 49ers whom he intended to choose, but Chicago agreed to give San Francisco its third overall choice, a 2017 third-round pick, a 2017 fourth-round pick and a 2018 third-round pick.

After moving back one spot, the 49ers selected Thomas, one of the top three players on their draft board, along with defensive end Myles Garrett (No. 1 overall to the Browns) and linebacker Reuben Foster, whom San Francisco eventually got at No. 31.

The 49ers had no interest in drafting Trubisky at No. 2, and the Bears seemingly knew it.

"[Pace] said, 'I think you guys are going to be comfortable with what we do,'" Marathe said, according to the report, following a phone call with the Bears GM.

Another unidentified team contacted the 49ers about obtaining the second pick, according to the report.

Pace insisted Thursday night that the Bears had to be aggressive for fear of losing Trubisky to another team.

"We have a lot of feelers out there, and you're kind of feeling the situation out, and I didn't want to sit on our hands and have some team jump us or have it not work out," Pace said. "When we were this close, within reach of a player that was all really valued, I didn't want to sit on our hands and risk not getting that player."

The Bears signed Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract during free agency. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed for the 2017 season and $2.5 million in 2018.