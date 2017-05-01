        <
        >

          Freedom of speech: New Falcon Takkarist McKinley won't be fined for cursing

          12:10 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Bears for seven seasons at Chicago Tribune
            • Also worked at Chicago Sun-Times, Fresno Bee
            • Honorable mention, Football Writers Association of America for enterprise writing, 2002
            Follow on Twitter

          Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley won't be fined for using profanity on stage during a live draft-night interview, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed.

          A defensive end from UCLA, McKinley had an emotional outburst tied to overcoming his rough background and fulfilling a promise to his late grandmother, who died of heart complications in 2011.

          McKinley held a framed picture of his grandmother in his hand when he told Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, "It means everything, man. It means everything. I made a promise to her. Like I said, I was going to go D-I. I was going to get out of Richmond [California]. I was going to get out of Oakland. I was going to live my dream to play in the NFL. And I'm here, man. I completed the promise. That means every f---ing thing to me."

          He went on to say the NFL could fine him for using profanity. During a video conference call with Atlanta media, he expanded on those thoughts.

          "I probably went on stage and probably said a few curse words and kind of slipped up," McKinley said Thursday night. "Probably got fined already before I even got my contract."

          As it turns out, McKinley won't face a fine. He addressed the matter in a tweet Monday morning.

          The Falcons swapped first-round picks with the Seahawks and sent Seattle their third-round pick and a seventh-round pick to move up to No. 26 to draft McKinley.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.