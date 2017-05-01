Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley won't be fined for using profanity on stage during a live draft-night interview, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed.

A defensive end from UCLA, McKinley had an emotional outburst tied to overcoming his rough background and fulfilling a promise to his late grandmother, who died of heart complications in 2011.

McKinley held a framed picture of his grandmother in his hand when he told Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, "It means everything, man. It means everything. I made a promise to her. Like I said, I was going to go D-I. I was going to get out of Richmond [California]. I was going to get out of Oakland. I was going to live my dream to play in the NFL. And I'm here, man. I completed the promise. That means every f---ing thing to me."

He went on to say the NFL could fine him for using profanity. During a video conference call with Atlanta media, he expanded on those thoughts.

"I probably went on stage and probably said a few curse words and kind of slipped up," McKinley said Thursday night. "Probably got fined already before I even got my contract."

As it turns out, McKinley won't face a fine. He addressed the matter in a tweet Monday morning.

Never meant to disrespect the NFL or whoever else felt uncomfortable watching a young black kid who came from nothing show raw pure emotion💯 https://t.co/Ce5wfPHsDx — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) May 1, 2017

The Falcons swapped first-round picks with the Seahawks and sent Seattle their third-round pick and a seventh-round pick to move up to No. 26 to draft McKinley.