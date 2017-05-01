GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Two days after the Green Bay Packers drafted three running backs, they parted ways with a pair of the holdovers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the Packers plan to release veteran Christine Michael, who was claimed off waivers last season and then re-signed in March.

Earlier on Monday they released Don Jackson, his agent told ESPN. Jackson was an undrafted free agent last year and was elevated from the practice squad midway through last season.

Christine Michael's lone highlight with the Packers was a 42-yard touchdown run against the Bears in Week 15. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

Packers coach Mike McCarthy named Ty Montgomery his starting running back on Saturday shortly after the team picked a trio of running backs -- BYU's Jamaal Williams (fourth round), UTEP's Aaron Jones (fifth round) and Utah State's Devante Mays (seventh round) -- on the final day of the draft.

Even with Montgomery, a converted receiver, as the starter, the Packers are expected to share the workload among the new group of backs.

Michael played in nine games, including playoffs, last year for the Packers. He rushed 31 times for 114 yards and one touchdown in six regular-season games and added 58 yards on 16 carries in the three playoff games combined. The 2013 second-round pick of the Seahawks joined the Packers on Nov. 16, the same day Jackson was placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

The Packers re-signed Michael to a one-year, $800,000 deal on March 23, but only the $25,000 signing bonus was guaranteed.