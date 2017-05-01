PITTSBURGH -- Selecting Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs in the fourth round of last week's NFL draft made Zach Mettenberger expendable for the Steelers.

The team announced Mettenberger's release on Monday. The sixth-round pick in 2014 was claimed by Pittsburgh via waivers in August but didn't play a regular-season snap for the team.

Landry Jones is the Steelers' primary backup to starter Ben Roethlisberger, and Dobbs is now the developmental quarterback.

After being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, Mettenberger started 10 games in 2014 and '15, going 0-10 in those starts. In 14 games overall those two seasons, he threw for 2,347 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He spent part of last offseason with the Chargers, who released him.