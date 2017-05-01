ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Jamaal Charles, who has caused the Denver Broncos plenty of headaches over the course of his touchdown-filled career, will meet with the Broncos on Tuesday.

If Charles passes a physical and the Broncos' medical staff gives a favorable prognosis, the expectation is for the Broncos and Charles to try to close out a contract for the veteran running back.

Charles, 30, who tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in October 2015, played in just three games last season because of pain in his knees. He had just 12 rushing attempts for the season before the Chiefs put him on injured reserve in November.

Jamaal Charles, center, might be running for the Broncos instead of against them if his visit goes well Tuesday. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

He had arthroscopic surgery on both knees, which prompted the move to injured reserve. The Chiefs could have activated Charles and moved him to the active roster for their final regular-season game, but they chose not to.

They then released him after season's end. Charles also tore his left ACL in 2011, so the Broncos' medical staff will likely be a big voice in the decision. But the Broncos are poised to try to sign Charles, as a situational player, if they get a favorable medical report.

Broncos executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway and coach Vance Joseph have made no secret they are looking for more potential big-play pop at running back. Their projected No. 1 back at the moment -- C.J. Anderson -- is coming off knee surgery, while Devontae Booker had a productive rookie season.

The Broncos also signed former Ravens running back Bernard Pierce as a "futures" player this past January. They then traded Kapri Bibbs to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend and selected Coastal Carolina running back De'Angelo Henderson on Saturday.

Henderson, who ran a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at the scouting combine is the fastest of the team's backs. Booker, Anderson and Pierce all have similar styles, so if Charles passes a physical and can resurrect even some of his past explosiveness, the Broncos would want to add that to their offense.

Charles has four 100-yard rushing games against the Broncos in his career, including a 259-yard effort during the 2010 season.