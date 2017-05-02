Many have asked how they can help former NFL tight end Todd Heap and his family after the tragic loss of their daughter.

Their response: They'd like you to help others.

The Heaps have begun a campaign called Hugs from Holly and are encouraging random acts of kindness on Wednesday, which would have been Holly's fourth birthday. Heap accidentally struck and killed his daughter last month while moving his truck.

"Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious," the website HugsFromHolly.com says. "Let's spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly's honor on her birthday."

For Wednesday, the site is asking people to wear pink in Holly's honor, share hugs and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness, and post pictures of families spreading joy by using the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday.

Former teammates have been spreading the campaign on social media.

The website also provides a link to the Baltimore Community Foundation, a collection of charities that benefit the greater Baltimore area. Heap, who played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2001 to 2010, and his wife set up a fund through which people can donate in Holly's name.