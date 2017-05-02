The New York Jets have declined to exercise the fifth-year option for safety Calvin Pryor, a league source confirmed Tuesday.
The expected move, first reported by the NFL Network, will make Pryor, a first-round pick in 2014, a free agent after the 2017 season.
The Jets waited until after the draft before determining their plan for Pryor because they wanted to see if they picked a safety in the draft.
As it turned out, they picked two: Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in the first and second round, respectively. The Jets shopped Pryor during the draft, sources said.
New York may continue efforts to trade Pryor, although team officials suggested there is no urgency to move the 24-year-old. He is counting only $2.7 million ($1.6 million guaranteed) against this year's salary cap, and coach Todd Bowles said he can use Pryor in three-safety packages with the two rookies.
Pryor has been inconsistent in three seasons as a starter. In 44 games, he produced only two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a half-sack under two coaching staffs.
The fifth-year option would have been $5.266 million in salary for 2018, guaranteed for injury only.