Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said Tuesday that his team won't rush second-round pick DeShone Kizer into action this season.

Brown told 92.3 The Fan on Tuesday that the Browns want to give Kizer the "chance to come in and solidify himself as an NFL quarterback" after his team selected the former Notre Dame signal caller 52nd overall.

And although he will be in competition with Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan for the Browns' starting quarterback job, the team would like to ease Kizer into his pro career, Brown said.

"Ideally we'd be able to come in and give DeShone some time and again, Hue (Jackson) talked about this. .. making sure he understands that he doesn't feel like he has to have the pressure on him to be the week one starter or even the 2017 starter at some point. We like Cody, we like Brock, we like Kevin and he doesn't need to feel that pressure," he said.

However, that doesn't mean the Browns aren't still considering all options for their quarterback position. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns tried again to trade for Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the NFL draft but were rebuffed again by New England.

"We won't rest until we solidify that position,'' Brown told 92.3 The Fan. "It's not solidified right now, so we know we need the guys here to work their tails off and Hue is going to develop them as much as possible and push them to be their best and we also know that until we get it solidified, we're going to continue looking for players all over the league and in college.

"That may be in next year's draft, it may be in free agency, it may be via trade. But again, Brock (Osweiler), Cody (Kessler), and Kevin (Hogan) are here working hard and we're going to support them as best we can," Brown said.