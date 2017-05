NEW YORK -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to find another NFL job, but he is donating some of his old suits to help others find work.

Video and pictures from social media show Kaepernick standing outside a New York City parole office with two boxes of custom-made suits. An Instagram post by Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp campaign says the suits will make parolees "better equipped to achieve gainful employment" and "live more productive lives."

#RP @100suits: Community first!! @100suits & Colin Kaepernick @ Queens parole A post shared by Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) on May 1, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Kaepernick has been active in social justice efforts while trying to find his next stop in the NFL. His decision to sit or kneel in protest during the national anthem ahead of 49ers games last season became a topic of national conversation.