Lawrence Taylor's individual Super Bowl XXV trophy, given to him when the New York Giants won the championship in January 1991, has hit the auction block.

The mini Lombardi Trophy, which weighs about 6 pounds and is 16 inches tall, is being auctioned off by Goldin Auctions. An initial bid of $15,000 was placed on Tuesday morning.

The estimate for the trophy, by the time the auction closes on May 20, is at least $60,000, which is what the trophy given to Ottis Anderson, the MVP from that game, sold for at auction last year.

Lawrence Taylor's replica Lombardi Trophy is up for auction. Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin provided the letter of authenticity from Taylor, who signed the ball on the trophy, but said Taylor wasn't the consignor.

A call placed to Mark Lepselter, Taylor's agent, was not returned.

Taylor also wasn't the consignor for his Super Bowl ring from the same game, which sold for $230,401 in 2012. That ring was consigned by the Hall of Famer's son. After Taylor originally said he was unaware his son was putting it for sale, the auction proceeded.

The sale price for the ring is still the most paid for a Super Bowl ring sold at auction.

Individual Super Bowl trophies haven't come to market often because players don't automatically get them.

Individual trophies once owned by Godfrey Myles, Kenny Gant and Erik Williams of the Dallas Cowboys have sold in the range of $10,000 to $17,000 each. The trophy given to wide receiver Plaxico Burress after the Giants won Super Bowl XLII sold in 2015 for $11,858.

The Giants won Super Bowl XXV over the Buffalo Bills 20-19. Bills kicker Scott Norwood hooked a 47-yard, game-winning attempt right with seconds to go.