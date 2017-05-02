Gareon Conley, the Oakland Raiders' first-round draft pick who was accused of sexual assault, will not face discipline from the NFL.

That's because the alleged incident occurred before the NFL Draft. The news was confirmed Tuesday by league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Gareon Conley is a former Ohio State cornerback. He was drafted with the No. 24 overall pick. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Two days before the NFL Draft, which began April 27, it was reported that a 23-year-old woman had accused Conley of sexually assaulting her on April 9 in a Cleveland hotel. No charges have been filed in the case and police are continuing to investigate.

Conley, who has denied the allegations, calling them "completely false," met voluntarily Monday with Cleveland police to submit a statement and a DNA sample.

Conley also took a polygraph test before the draft, at the request of the Baltimore Ravens, which his lawyer said he passed.

Under the NFL's personal conduct policy, the woman's allegation could still come into play if Conley is ever involved in another incident after his NFL career begins. Under the policy, "conduct occurring prior to the players' association with the NFL" will be considered when weighing discipline. The policy also provides for "enhanced and/or expedited discipline, including banishment from the league with the opportunity to reapply" for repeat offenders.

