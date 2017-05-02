ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos took a long look at Jamaal Charles' knees and deemed him healthy enough to add to their roster, inking the veteran running back to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal is worth up to $3.75 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Charles, who played in just three games last season because of knee troubles, spent a big part of Tuesday at the Broncos' complex in suburban Denver as he was given an extensive exam by the team's medical staff.

Jamaal Charles is the Chiefs' all-time leader in rushing yards (7,260). Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Charles, 30, will not be the Broncos' primary carrier; Denver believes he can be an impactful situational player for a team that finished 28th in the league in rushing last season.

Broncos executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway and coach Vance Joseph have made no secret they are looking for more potential big-play pop at running back. Their projected No. 1 back at the moment -- C.J. Anderson -- is coming off knee surgery while Devontae Booker had a productive rookie season.

The Broncos also signed former Ravens running back Bernard Pierce as a "futures" player this past January. They then traded Kapri Bibbs to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend and selected Coastal Carolina running back De'Angelo Henderson on Saturday.

Henderson, who ran a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, is the fastest of the team's backs.

Charles tore his right ACL in October 2015 and struggled with knee troubles last season, managing just 12 rushing attempts.

He had arthroscopic surgery on both knees during the season, prompting a move to injured reserve. The Chiefs likely could have activated Charles and moved him to the active roster for their final regular-season game, but chose not to.

He then was released after the season.

Charles also tore his left ACL in 2011, but the Broncos believed if they got a favorable medical report he could contribute if his playing time was parceled out effectively.

Charles has four 100-yard rushing games against the Broncos in his career, including a 259-yard effort during the 2010 season.

Information from ESPN's Adam Teicher was used in this report.