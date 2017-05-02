Dan Graziano and Louis Riddick break down how Jamaal Charles would fit in with the Broncos' running back rotation. (1:37)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos took a long look at Jamaal Charles' knees and deemed him healthy enough to add to their roster, inking the veteran running back to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal is worth up to $3.75 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Charles, who played in just three games last season because of knee troubles, spent much of Tuesday at the Broncos' complex in suburban Denver as he was given an extensive exam by the team's medical staff. He later posted to Twitter that he was "proud to join Bronco Country."

Proud to join Bronco Country! I'm blessed to be a part of something special! #GiveGodTheGlory pic.twitter.com/hdYkVKaiZx — Jamaal Charles (@jcharles25) May 2, 2017

The 30-year-old will not be the Broncos' primary carrier; Denver believes he can be an impactful situational player for a team that finished 28th in the league in rushing last season.

For his part, Charles said he's always wanted to be a part of the Broncos organization.

"Growing up, (executive vice president of football operations/GM) John Elway was my favorite player," he said. "I just like the environment, the team and the organization. I wanted to be a part of it. I still feel like I can still play ball. I can keep up with the young people."

Elway and coach Vance Joseph have made no secret they are looking for more potential big-play pop at running back. Their projected No. 1 back, C.J. Anderson, is coming off knee surgery, while Devontae Booker had a productive rookie season.

Editor's Picks Jamaal Charles to the Broncos a no-win proposition for the Chiefs It's going to be uncomfortable for the Chiefs and their fans with Jamaal Charles on the Broncos.

Broncos take a low-risk gamble on Jamaal Charles The Broncos are hoping to reap a run-game reward by signing former Chiefs back Jamaal Charles to a one-year deal. 1 Related

Charles is ready and excited to work with Anderson.

"I just love C.J. Anderson's game," Charles said. "He's powerful, and he's fast. He is physical, and he breaks tackles. Just playing with a guy like that, I just want to come in here and help the team with my explosiveness. I want to come up and play for each other and push each other to get better. That's the goal at the end of the day. Now we're on the same team, so we're going to try and push each other to get to the one goal, and that's another Super Bowl."

The Broncos also signed former Ravens running back Bernard Pierce as a "futures" player this past January. They then traded Kapri Bibbs to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend and selected Coastal Carolina running back De'Angelo Henderson on Saturday.

Henderson, who ran a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, is the fastest of the team's backs.

Charles has battled knee injuries in the past.

Jamaal Charles is the Chiefs' all-time leader in rushing yards (7,260). Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

He tore his left ACL in 2011, tore his right ACL in October 2015 and struggled with knee troubles last season, managing just 12 rushing attempts.

He had arthroscopic surgery on both knees during the season, prompting a move to injured reserve. The Chiefs likely could have activated Charles and moved him to the active roster for their final regular-season game but chose not to.

He then was released after the season but is happy with his new chapter as he moves on from the Chiefs.

"It's behind me now. I really don't even want to talk about that. I love the organization and love the team. At the end of the day, it's a business, but it's also personal as well. It is what it is. At the end of the day, they let me go and I'm not there. I'm starting a new chapter, and I'm happy with my new chapter, really."

Charles has four 100-yard rushing games against the Broncos in his career, including a 259-yard effort during the 2010 season.

Information from ESPN's Adam Teicher was used in this report.