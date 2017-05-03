Free-agent receiver Victor Cruz, who was released by the New York Giants on Feb. 13, has yet to sign with another team but has no plans to retire, he said Tuesday.

"I just want to play," Cruz told the New York Post. "I'm just anxious to get on a team, anxious to play some football to see where I end up. ...

"I'm just anxious to see someone that wants me on their team and I end up being there. It's my first time being in this position, it's my first time being in free agency. After being on a team for seven years, you never know what to expect. I'm just excited for this opportunity, excited to be ready, and see where I end up."

The 30-year-old Cruz, who spent seven seasons with the Giants and is 2½ years removed from major knee surgery, said he wouldn't mind rejoining former Giants coach Tom Coughlin, who is now in the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office.

"I'm all for it," Cruz told the Post. "Any time you know someone and you know a coach like Coach Coughlin and you know his pedigree and what he's about, for him to be on another team, you're always for that opportunity."

After spending most of his rookie season on injured reserve, he burst onto the scene with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2011 and 2012, and he caught a touchdown pass in the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI victory. But he has struggled to regain that form since suffering a torn patellar tendon in October 2014. He missed the entire 2015 season and had just 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown in 2016.

"You have to always stay ready, so you don't have to get ready," Cruz said. "That's always been my motto."