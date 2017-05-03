Running back Justin Forsett announced his retirement Wednesday after nine seasons.

Forsett played for six teams, but he achieved his most success with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014. He finished fifth in the NFL in rushing that season, gaining 1,266 yards and averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

On the website Sports Spectrum, Forsett reflected on how he overcame challenges to remain in the league for so long.

"Scouts measured my height and said I was too short," Forsett wrote. "They measured my 40-yard dash and said I was too slow. They looked at my build [5-foot-8, 198 pounds] and said I wouldn't last. But they couldn't measure my heart, my faith and my perseverance."

It's been an amazing ride and I'm grateful for every moment the game of football has brought me. ✌🏾https://t.co/HRkDxb5MsD — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) May 3, 2017

Forsett, 31, finished with 3,890 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. His final season was split between the Ravens, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.