CHICAGO -- Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler flew to Los Angeles and auditioned with Fox on Thursday for a possible role in the network's television booth, sources have told ESPN.

Cutler has not officially announced his retirement, but sources say the 34-year old quarterback is leaning toward calling it quits after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Fox is searching for a new analyst to work alongside Kevin Burkhardt after John Lynch left to become the San Francisco 49ers' general manager earlier this offseason.

Cutler's knowledge of the NFC, after an eight-year stint in Chicago, would be an asset to the network because Fox broadcasts the NFC package of games.

Cutler, whom the Bears released on March 9, had conversations with the New York Jets and Houston Texans before the draft, but the talks ultimately went nowhere, according to sources.

If he does join Fox, Cutler would be the second high-profile quarterback to leave the playing field for the broadcast booth after former Cowboys star Tony Romo joined CBS last month.

Cutler holds almost every passing record in Bears franchise history, though he likely will be remembered for leading Chicago to only one playoff appearance in eight seasons. The veteran quarterback played in just five games last season because of thumb and shoulder injuries. He also suffered a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder and underwent surgery in December.

Cutler was among Chicago's most polarizing athletes, and his tenure with the Bears was marked by turnovers. He threw 109 interceptions in 102 regular-season games, including a career-worst 26 picks in 2009 after the club paid a hefty price to acquire him from the Denver Broncos.

Cutler led the Bears to the NFC Championship Game in 2010 -- a contest he left because of a knee injury -- and posted a career-best 92.3 passer rating in 2015, but those achievements were overshadowed by his struggles protecting the football. Cutler cycled through six offensive coordinators in Chicago. The Bears' revolving door of play-callers also contributed to Cutler's erratic play.