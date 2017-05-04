HOUSTON -- Houston Texans inside linebacker Max Bullough has been suspended for the first four regular-season games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Thursday.

Bullough can participate in offseason and preseason practices and games and is eligible to return to the team on Oct. 2.

Bullough issued a statement on Twitter:

"As a dedicated member of this team, it is very disappointing to have to miss the first four games of the season and not be out there with my teammates. I sincerely apologize to my family, the entire Texans organization, my teammates and our fans for this situation. It is my responsibility to know the ingredients of every supplement that I use, so I take full responsibility for what happened and will work as hard as I can to be ready to contribute when I return. Sincerely, Max."

The inside linebacker started in place of Brian Cushing when the veteran was injured early last season. Bullough had 25 tackles in 2016 in his third NFL season.

Texans drafted inside linebacker Zach Cunningham in the second round, and he could see time while Bullough is suspended, especially on special teams.

Bullough is entering the final season of his contract and will be a restricted free agent next offseason.