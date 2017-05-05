Free agent wide receiver Michael Floyd is talking to the Minnesota Vikings, among other teams, and hopes to have a deal by end of next week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Floyd is currently serving a sentence for his DUI charge in Arizona last season. But once he gets out of jail, he is expected to to sign somewhere. He is from Minnesota, and the Vikings are a definite consideration.

The Patriots claimed Floyd on waivers from the Arizona on Dec. 15 after the Cardinals had waived him a day earlier, two days after his arrest. The 27-year-old Floyd later pleaded guilty to one charge of second offense extreme DUI (BAC of .15-.19). He had been found asleep behind the wheel of his Cadillac Escalade at a traffic light.

On Feb. 16, Floyd began serving a 120-day jail sentence; the final 96 days are home detention. Floyd will not be allowed to leave the state of Arizona when his home detention begins March 13 until a motion is filed, according to the Scottsdale City Court.

If he cannot leave the state of Arizona and is not signed by the Cardinals, the earliest Floyd will be able to report to his new team will be June 17, by which time most if not all teams have concluded their offseason workouts.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Floyd played in two regular-season games for the Patriots (four catches for 42 yards, one touchdown), and one playoff game, but was inactive for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LI. His signature play came on a crushing downfield block in the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Dolphins that aided receiver Julian Edelman's 77-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

