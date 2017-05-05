CINCINNATI -- Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross might just be the fastest man in the league after running the 40-yard dash in a record 4.22 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

That's led to quite a few people challenging him to a race. Perhaps the most notable is Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton, who told reporters Thursday that he'd love to challenge the wideout for charity.

Ross said he's open to doing that, just not quite yet.

"It would be awesome to do that and we could probably work out something later," Ross said Friday. "Right now I'm just focused on being a Bengal. I don't know what the future holds, but if he wants to do something for the community later or for charity, that would be awesome. Right now I'm just focused on being a football player."

Ross' baseball experience is limited to his freshman year of high school, when he played center field. Ross said he was known for stealing bases, but actually getting to the base proved challenging.

"Couldn't hit," he said jokingly.

Ross only has been in Cincinnati for a week, so he has yet to see Hamilton play in person. But he'd like to go to a game one day to see if he's as fast as advertised.

"He looks really fast," Ross said.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis was cautious when asked his thoughts on a potential race between the two city's athletes.

"John is not a circus act or anything," Lewis said Friday. "We're good. John is a football player. Billy is a fine baseball player and a great guy, and he's having a good season, so, it's great. Hopefully one day they'll be able to meet and have a laugh about it, but I don't think either one of them need to risk their careers in some kind of race."

Ross said Hamilton is just one of about "a million people" who have offered a challenge since seeing his record-setting run at the combine.

"I think it'll continue to expand, but I think it's all fun and games," he said.

Those, too, will have to wait, much like Hamilton.

"Maybe, maybe," Ross said of any potential challengers. "Right now I'm just trying to focus on learning the playbook."