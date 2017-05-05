Eddie Lacy's garage sale draws huge crowd

Eddie Lacy's four-year stay with the Green Bay Packers came to an end this offseason when the Seattle Seahawks signed the running back. But that doesn't mean Lacy is leaving Green Bay without giving Packers fans something to remember him by.

On Friday, Lacy kicked off his two-day garage sale at his home in De Pere, Wisconsin. His discounted Packers gear and other household appliances drew a huge crowd, with some waiting hours to purchase items.

Lacy says that 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

How about some Eddie Lacy used body wash?! One dollar. Sarina Morales, ESPN

At the Eddie Lacy garage sale... Great movie. Great price- $5.00 Sarina Morales, ESPN

Right when I thought there was nothing left at Eddie Lacy's garage sale... this woman carried out this frog decoration for five dollars. Sarina Morales, ESPN