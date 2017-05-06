Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall revealed his intentions to play just two more seasons in the NFL. (0:22)

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall said he plans to play just two more years in the NFL.

Marshall, 33, spoke Saturday at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium, saying he reached his decision last week. The six-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year deal as a free agent with the Giants this offseason.

"Two more years, get my Super Bowl, have a little bit more fun, and then I'm going to go change the world in the mental health space," Marshall said.

Marshall was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2011. He was speaking Saturday at the expo about his journey.