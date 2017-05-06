OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Keenan Reynolds reached out to athletes affected by the U.S. Department of Defense's recent decision to rescind a year-old policy that allowed military service members to play professionally immediately upon graduation.

Reynolds, a former Navy standout, is currently playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

"I just tried to be supportive," Reynolds said. "I know they were looking forward to having the opportunity to play. The important thing is it just reiterates what we already knew and what we already believe that service is the most important part."

That decision was announced just before the draft and likely led to Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette and Navy wide receiver Jamir Tillman both going undrafted.

The old policy allowed Reynolds to play in the NFL while serving in the Navy Reserves. He fulfills his service obligation on the first weekend of every month.

Reynolds was one of the most decorated players in Navy history as a triple-option quarterback, finishing as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns and winning more games than any other quarterback in school history. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Ravens as a receiver and a returner, spending most of last season on the practice squad.

Attending a Ravens minicamp this weekend, Reynolds said he feels very fortunate to be able to play in the NFL.

"One thing [special teams coach Jerry] Rosburg said at the first meeting of minicamp was, 'timing is everything, huh Keenan?,'" Reynolds said. "It's just crazy how it's just the right time, right place."