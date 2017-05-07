Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones graduated from Ohio State on Sunday, using his graduation cap to poke fun at his infamous 2012 tweet that declared "classes are pointless" for football players and that "we ain't come here to play school."

Jones told The Columbus Dispatch in February that he returned to Ohio State this spring to complete two remaining classes toward his degree in African-American and African studies. He had left the school in 2016 to declare for the NFL draft. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the fourth round.

As a freshman in 2012, Jones questioned the importance of going to class in a tweet that drew national attention. Jones later deleted his Twitter account, and the university issued a statement reminding student-athletes not to post anything to social media that could "embarrass themselves, their team, teammates, the university, their family or other groups, organizations or people."

Last week, Jones tweeted a screenshot of his 2012 tweet as he prepared to graduate:

Jones led Ohio State to a national championship after the 2014 season. He made his NFL debut in the Bills' regular-season finale in January, entering the game in the fourth quarter.