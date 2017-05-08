New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested at a music festival in Miami on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Rich Cimini, as the team acknowledged a legal situation surrounding the 2016 rookie.

Anderson was arrested on a felony charge of resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice, according to Miami radio station WINZ, which first reported the arrest.

"We are aware of the situation," the Jets said in a statement. "This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time."

Anderson, who turns 24 on Tuesday, tallied 42 receptions for 587 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. His role in the Jets' offense grew toward the end of the season, as he posted at least four catches and 40 yards in four of the team's final five games.