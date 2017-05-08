A felony weapon charge against former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Louis Murphy was dismissed Friday, according to Hillsborough County (Florida) online court records.

Murphy, 29, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm after being arrested April 12 at Tampa International Airport for carrying a loaded gun in a backpack. The charge, a third-degree felony in Florida, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

When Murphy was arrested, airport police said security found a Glock 23 pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition in his backpack. Murphy did not have a concealed weapons permit.

Attorney Darryl Rouson told the Tampa Bay Times on Monday that Murphy was "extremely regretful" about the incident.

"It was an inadvertent mistake," Rouson told the newspaper.

Rouson told the Times that Murphy has taken a gun safety course since his arrest. He also told the newspaper that he expects Murphy to soon receive a concealed weapons permit.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.