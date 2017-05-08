The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Dan Skuta to a one-year contract Monday.

Skuta's signing is another indication that starting inside linebacker Danny Trevathan may not be ready by the start of the season. Trevathan is recovering from a torn patellar tendon and no timetable has been given for his return.

The Bears turned to 2016 fourth-round pick Nick Kwiatkoski last year after Trevathan went on injured reserve, and while Chicago's coaching staff is high on Kwiatkoski's potential, Skuta is an experienced option at inside linebacker. Plus, Skuta played in San Francisco under current Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in 2013-14.

Skuta is the second recent addition to Chicago's defense of a player released by his former club this offseason. The Bears also signed defense end Jaye Howard to a one-year deal last week after he had been released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Skuta on April 11 after he completed just two seasons of a five-year, $20.5 million contract ($8.1 million guaranteed) he signed with the team in 2015. He was due to make $4.1 million in 2017.

Since his release, he had also made a visit with the Patriots.

Skuta, 31, started only 10 of the 26 games he played with the Jaguars and recorded 58 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and forced one fumble. He was bothered by a groin injury in 2015 that required offseason surgery.

Skuta played four seasons in Cincinnati and two seasons in San Francisco before joining the Jaguars.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson and Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.