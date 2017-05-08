Tracking Tony Romo: Follow U.S. Open qualifying round live

Tony Romo is attempting to qualify for the U.S. Open. The retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback takes the first step Monday by playing an 18-hole local qualifier at Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Texas, which is about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth.

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer is at the course and will provide updates throughout the day from Romo's round.

Tony Romo on the driving range before his U.S. Open qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club. If you look closely there is a No. 9 on his golf bag. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer