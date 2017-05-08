Relive Tony Romo's U.S. Open qualifying round

Tony Romo fell six shots short on Monday in his bid to advance in qualifying for the 2017 U.S. Open, shooting a 3-over 75 in the 18-hole local qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback needed to finish in the top seven, out of 117 players, to move on to the sectionals.

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer followed Romo throughout the round.

Tony Romo signing his scorecard after his U.S. Open qualifying round. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo ends his rounds with a 7-foot birdie putt after bumping his third shot under a tree and up hill. He finished the U.S. Open qualifier with a 75 and will not advance to the sectional qualifying. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo saved par on No. 17 with a nifty bump and run to within a foot. He is 4-over as he approaches his final hole at the U.S. Open qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

As much as the Tony Romo gallery enjoyed his eagle on No. 14, Romo made a triple bogey on No. 15 after his tee shot found the water to move 4-over with three holes to play in his U.S. Open qualifier. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Momentum is fleeting for Tony Romo. His tee shot on the hole after his eagle ended up in the water forcing him to take a penalty stroke. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo with the eagle. He's at 1-over with four holes to play. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo not giving in. On 611-yard par 5 14th hole he knocked his second shot to within 3 feet. Staring at eagle putt to move to 1-over. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo misses a golden chance for another birdie from around 10 feet on No. 13. So far he has hit every green but one in his round but has just one birdie. He remains 3-over. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo misses to the high side on a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 12 to remain 3-over. He has two par-5s remaining but he has to start a run soon. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

There are seven qualifying spots and two alternates available in this U.S. Open qualifier. In the morning wave there were eight players at 71 or better. At 3-over Romo will have to make a move to get into contention. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo follows up his first birdie with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 11th. His first putt rolled 4 feet by and his missed the downhill tester for par. He's back to 3-over. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo opens his back nine with a birdie on the 10th hole. He is back to 2-over for his round. Maybe this jump starts his day. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo closed his opening nine holes with a three-putt bogey from 32-feet and enters the back nine of his U.S. Open qualifier at 3-over. He will need to make a run in his final nine holes to have a chance to advance to the sectional qualifier next month. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

After two bogeys in a three-hole span Tony Romo missed a chance getting a stroke back on the par-3 eighth hole when his 12-footer missed by a matter of inches. He is 2-over on his round. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

A smattering of folks wearing No. 9 jerseys following Tony Romo at his U.S. Open qualifier. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

An errant tee shot on No. 7 led to Tony Romo bogeying the hole to move to 2-over on his U.S. Open qualifying round. Romo three putted from roughly 80-feet for his bogey. It was his first three putt of the round. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

After a poor chip on the par-5 sixth hole, Tony Romo had to settle for a two-putt par from 24 feet. He remains 1-over in his U.S. Open qualifier. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo runs into his first bit of trouble on No. 5, a 455-yard par 4. He was long on his third shot out of the sand and missed the long par putt. He made 8-footer for bogey. He's now 1-over on his U.S. Open qualifier. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo curled home a 3-footer for par on the par-3 fourth hole to remain even in his U.S. Open qualifier. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo has a pretty good sized gallery - roughly 150-200 people - following him at his U.S. Open qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Through three holes of his U.S. Open qualifier Tony Romo is even. He narrowly missed a 40-foot birdie by inches on No. 3 after his tee shot missed the fairway left and ended with a side hill lie. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Tony Romo on the driving range before his U.S. Open qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club. If you look closely there is a No. 9 on his golf bag. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer