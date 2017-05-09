Unable to locate his 2016 Chrysler 300 and believing it stolen, Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt turned to Twitter for help finding his car Sunday.

By Monday, the car had been found. Britt posted a thank-you to the fans who helped him track down the vehicle.

Britt had tweeted photos of the car, including a partial license plate number, in hopes that someone would help him find it. He has since deleted those tweets.

Renton police confirmed to multiple outlets that the car had been stolen Sunday.

A second-round pick in 2014, Britt has played in and started 47 games over the past three seasons.