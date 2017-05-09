A judge has agreed to erase Aaron Hernandez's conviction in a 2013 murder case because he died before his appeal was heard.

Judge E. Susan Garsh ruled Tuesday that a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before the appeal was binding precedent. She said she was compelled to follow it.

A lawyer for Hernandez's estate had asked the judge to overturn the conviction after the former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell last month while serving a life sentence in the killing of semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd.

Attorney John Thompson said a conviction is not considered final until it is decided by a higher court.

Prosecutors had said that dismissing the murder conviction would reward Hernandez's decision to take his own life.

Prosecutor Patrick Bomberg had argued that Hernandez "should not be able to accomplish in death what he could not accomplish in life."

Lloyd's family could still proceed with a wrongful death lawsuit against Hernandez's estate despite Monday's ruling.

