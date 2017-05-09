INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will unveil the statue of quarterback Peyton Manning in front of Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 7 and retire his jersey and put him in the team's ring of honor at halftime the next day, it was announced Tuesday.

"Peyton will always be a Colt," owner Jim Irsay said in a statement released by the team. "This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of."

The jersey retirement and ring of honor ceremony will take place during the Colts' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8.

Manning spent the first 13 years of his career with the Colts, with whom he threw for 54,848 yards and 198 touchdowns while leading them to the playoffs 11 times and the Super Bowl twice -- winning one.

The Colts announced in March 2016 that they would build a statue of Manning in front of Lucas Oil Stadium, which the quarterback played a part in getting built as the Colts became a successful franchise.

He will be the first Colts player from the Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired.

Manning will become the 14th member to go into the Colts' Ring of Honor, joining the likes of coach Tony Dungy, receiver Marvin Harrison and running backs Edgerrin James, Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk and general manager Bill Polian.

"I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor," Manning said in a statement.