OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh used his $1,500 merchandise allotment at this year's NFL owners meetings for United States troops overseas.

Harbaugh shipped 154 sports caps to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan last month, and they've been distributed throughout the country.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sent sports hats featuring teams from the NFL, Major League Baseball, NBA and colleges to U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

"Certainly can't underestimate how appreciative we are of the great sacrifices made by our military members overseas," Harbaugh told the team website. "So our goal with the caps was to try and brighten the days of as many Army men and women as we could."

Harbaugh bought hats featuring teams from the NFL, Major League Baseball, NBA and colleges.

He received photos back in which soldiers wore hats representing the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Thankfully for Harbaugh, there were no Pittsburgh Steelers hats in the pictures.

"I know that, unfortunately, not everyone is a Ravens fan, so I thought we should send hats of all teams," Harbaugh said. "But I made sure there were some Ravens and Michigan caps in there in case anyone wants to change allegiances."