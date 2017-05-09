PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin was self-deprecating during Friday's commencement address at Robert Morris University, even working the New England Patriots into his 16-minute dialogue.

"I'll proceed with a couple of assumptions," the Pittsburgh Steelers coach said. "And I realize that assumptions are very dangerous. There's a cliché about assuming, isn't it? It can make Patriots out of you and me."

Tomlin was making light of Antonio Brown's Facebook Live broadcast that caught Tomlin using profane language in the postgame locker room while discussing plans for a matchup with the Patriots in last season's AFC title game.

Tomlin seemed on high alert for cameras during his speech.

"I'll proceed with the assumption that, in some form or fashion, one or more of you out there are somehow live-streaming this on the internet," Tomlin said. "And I'll behave accordingly."

Tomlin spent significant time honoring Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, who died April 13, stopping twice to compose himself.

"I can't give you enough examples to display his level of thoughtfulness," Tomlin said.

Tomlin, one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches after 103 wins in 10 years, told the crowd that his first coaching job out of college, as an assistant at VMI, paid $12,000.

"Don't be shortsighted," Tomlin said. "Chase your passions."