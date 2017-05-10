MINNEAPOLIS -- As Michael Floyd tries to reboot his NFL career, he'll do it in his home state.

The former Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots receiver told ESPN's Josina Anderson in a text message he is signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Floyd, who starred at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul -- the high school that produced Joe Mauer, Paul Molitor and Matt Birk -- will join a group of receivers that includes Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell. His 1-year deal is worth $1.5 million, with incentives that could boost the total to as much as $6 million, a league source said.

He could still face NFL discipline after being sentenced to 24 days in prison and 96 days of house arrest on Feb. 17, stemming from his Dec. 12, 2016 arrest for DUI in Arizona. Floyd finished the year with the Patriots, playing in two regular-season games and earning a Super Bowl ring, but is serving his sentence in Arizona and won't be able to leave the state until the conclusion of NFL minicamps in June.

Michael Floyd's one-year deal with the Vikings is worth $1.5 million, with incentives that could boost the total to as much as $6 million, a league source told ESPN. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Floyd's best season came in 2013, when he caught 65 passes for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns with the Cardinals. His arrival in Minnesota adds a downfield threat to an offense that didn't have many in 2016.

Thielen, who earned a three-year contract extension this spring, was the only Vikings receiver to average more than 10 air yards per target last season, with Diggs coming in second at 8.51 air yards per target. Playing primarily in the Cardinals' aggressive downfield passing game, Floyd has averaged 14.65 air yards per target during his career.

His arrival means another player to compete with Treadwell, who caught just one pass in 2016. Coach Mike Zimmer has said he expects Treadwell will be much-improved in 2017, but he will have to compete with a group that includes Floyd, sixth-year receiver Jarius Wright and rookies Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley for playing time behind Diggs and Thielen.