GRAPEVINE, Texas -- When the Dallas Cowboys open the season Sept. 10 against the New York Giants, linebacker Jaylon Smith says, he will be on the field after missing his rookie season with a serious left knee injury that included nerve damage.

"Sunday night," he said. "Prime time."

Speaking at the team's annual sponsors' golf tournament at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine on Wednesday, Smith reiterated owner Jerry Jones' recent talk about the improvement in the nerve function that has affected his left foot. The ligament tears he suffered in his final game at Notre Dame in January 2016 have healed, and movement and sensation has returned to his toes in the past few months.

The Cowboys drafted Smith in the second round in 2016 knowing he would not play as a rookie. That team physician Dr. Daniel Cooper performed Smith's surgery gave them confidence in the recovery and they were willing to be patient.

"Last year my season was different from now," Smith said. "It was planting and growing and now it's going to be reaping what I sowed. It's just an amazing opportunity to be back out there with the Cowboys. And honestly it's just a matter of you guys seeing it."

Linebacker Jaylon Smith says he'll be on the field when the Cowboys play the Giants in Week 1. Paul Moseley/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

Smith is eligible to take part in this weekend's rookie minicamp, but he will go through only the walkthrough in individual drills. He said he has been doing everything in the Cowboys' offseason program. Jones said the plan for Smith during the upcoming organized team activities and June minicamp is to work with the team every other day in order to build up strength.

"The days he's out there, he'll be taking the full load," Jones said.

When training camp begins in late July, Jones does not anticipate Smith needing time off.

"I'm not going to get really into any medical terminology," Jones said. "All I will give you is a big old arrow up and not a diminished arrow from where I thought it would be from when we drafted him. ... I'm not qualified and do not intend to sound like I'm qualified but someone that I know who is very qualified and very knowledgeable about his situation [Cooper] is absolutely assuring and his opinions are that he's right on course."

Smith continues to wear a brace on his left foot to help with the drop-foot issue caused by the nerve issues. He is hopeful he won't need the brace by the time the season starts.

"Just depends on the growth of the nerve," Smith said. "Right now it's on the up and I'm playing with it now, looking tremendous."