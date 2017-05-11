NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two members of the Tennessee Titans' 2016 draft class are facing a lawsuit and police are investigating the alleged incident that spurred it at a Nashville bar on April 27, the night of the first round of the NFL draft.

Receiver Tajae Sharpe is accused of beating up Dante R. Satterfield while offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola served as a lookout, The Tennessean reported.

"I can confirm that the plaintiff's attorney in the federal civil lawsuit arranged for his client to meet with the Midtown Hills Precinct's investigations team (Wednesday)," Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told ESPN. "There is an open investigation underway into the alleged assault of the victim behind the Tin Roof at the end of April. The specifics of Mr. Satterfield's interview are part of the active investigation."

Sharpe's agent, Blaine Roche, told ESPN the accusations are untrue.

"The claims are false, period," Roche said. "Tajaé categorically denies any and all involvement and looks forward to fully vindicating himself. Unfortunately this is just a classic shakedown."

Tretola's agent, Joe Panos, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Titans said they "are aware of the lawsuit" when reached by The Tennessean.

The Tennessean says the alleged victim was discussing the draft with Sharpe and Tretola and that Sharpe was troubled when the Titans used the fifth pick overall on Corey Davis, a receiver who projects to take away some of Sharpe's playing time. Sharpe allegedly didn't care for Satterfield's commentary and later the two players asked him to exit the bar into an ally behind it.

"As soon as I walked out of the back of Tin Roof, that's when I get punched to the face," he told the newspaper.

Unconscious, when police responded to a call to the bar, the lawsuit says Satterfield suffered broken bones in his face, a concussion, massive face bruising, a perforated eardrum and other injuries, the report says.