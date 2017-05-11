Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Howie Roseman does not believe that Brandon Graham is disgruntled, even though the defensive end recently stopped taking part in the team's offseason training.

According to a league source, Graham left Philadelphia and has been back in his home state of Michigan since Monday, working with his longtime trainer Mike Barwis. The move was motivated in part by a desire to be close to his young family during the voluntary portion of the spring schedule. The plan as of Wednesday was for him to attend mandatory minicamp in June, the source said, though this appears to be a fluid situation.

"Brandon has been here all offseason prior to that, has had a tremendously positive attitude," Roseman said Thursday on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia. "He had a great year last year, he's an important part of this team, and we fully expect that to happen in 2017 and going forward."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that Graham is expected to skip organized team activities later this month, and perhaps mandatory minicamp as well, until the Eagles rework his contract. Skipping the minicamp could cost him upwards of $80,000.

Asked if he has given any indication that Graham is unhappy with his contract, Roseman responded, "He has personally not done that." He was then asked whether the same was true for his agent, Joel Segal.

Brandon Graham, seen here knocking the ball out of Sam Bradford's hand, is coming off the best season of his eight-year career. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

"Again, I don't want to go into contract discussions, but Brandon has been unbelievably positive about his role on this football team, being here, and I don't get any dissatisfaction at all with him," he responded.

Graham has two years remaining on his contract, and is slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million in both 2017 and '18. There is little question that he'd like to see a bump in pay, as the four-year, $26 million deal he signed in 2015 is not in line with current market value. Just last offseason, the Eagles gave a five-year, $46 million deal ($9.25 million annual value) to fellow Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who was unable to beat Graham and Connor Barwin out for a starting role last season and ended up in a reserve role.

On the flip side, getting a new contract with two years remaining on the old one is not always easy. Given that the Eagles are tight against the cap and value the 29-year-old edge rusher, perhaps a restructure that gives Graham a bump and offers some cap relief in the short term will eventually make sense for both parties.

The eight-year vet had the best season of his career in '17. He led the team with 30 hurries and 14 tackles for loss to go with 5.5 sacks. He also tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.