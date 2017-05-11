Mitchell Trubisky made good on his promise to arrive at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp in the 1997 Toyota Camry he received as a hand-me-down from his grandmother.

Ryan Pace made Tru promise he'd drive his car, formerly grandma's car, to Halas Hall. The kid kept his promise. pic.twitter.com/Lxil2nJkiB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 11, 2017

Trubisky's car caught the attention of Bears general manager Ryan Pace when club officials traveled to North Carolina to have a private workout/dinner with Trubisky, whom the club traded up and picked second overall last month.

Pace was so amused by Trubisky's outdated mode of transportation that he made the quarterback promise he'd bring the car to Chicago if the Bears drafted him.

"So we go to dinner, and we're walking back to the parking lot all of us, and he's walking towards his car and he starts laughing," Pace said on draft night. "There's some hubcaps that are missing, and the thing is kind of just falling apart, and we joked at that moment like "Hey, you need to bring this car to Chicago, don't change." And he's like, "I don't know if it's going to make it to Chicago," so I said, "I don't care if you have to change the engine but you've got to keep the shell."

Trubisky later explained that the car used to belong to his grandmother.

"A little beige color handed down from my grandmother," Trubisky said the day after Chicago chose him. "I got that my freshman or sophomore year of college. My dad drove it up for me from Florida. So yeah, that's my car and it's got 170,000 miles on it so it can still lug around a little bit. It moves pretty well. Gets me from Point A to Point B and yeah, that's what I drive."