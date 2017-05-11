CHICAGO -- The Bears released veteran wide receiver Eddie Royal, the team announced Thursday.

Royal signed a three-year deal with Chicago worth $10 million guaranteed in 2015, but played in just 18 games for the Bears because of injuries.

Royal's two-year stint in Chicago produced only 70 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns.

A nine-year veteran, Royal had a career-high 91 receptions for 980 yards as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2008. Royal had another big year with the Chargers (62 catches, 778 yards, seven TDs) in 2014 that convinced the Bears to sign the 5-foot-10 slot receiver and reunite him with former Broncos head coach John Fox and quarterback Jay Cutler.

Royal, who will turn 31 on May 21, was scheduled to earn $5 million in 2017, but he had no guaranteed money left on his contract.

Royal's roster spot appeared to be in jeopardy when the Bears signed receivers Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright in free agency.

The Bears also waived defensive lineman Will Sutton, fullback Paul Lasike and center Cornelius Edison.