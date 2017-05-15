Projected starting lineups for all 32 NFL teams

Jeremy Fowler and Herm Edwards make their AFC South picks on who they think will emerge to contend against the Houston Texans. (1:19)

The season doesn't open until Sept. 7, but it's never too early to talk about opening-day lineups. We asked NFL Nation reporters to project the starting lineup for each team.

The results are below. Click the links after each team to view the complete roster from each reporter.

Arizona Cardinals: First-round pick Robert Nkemdiche will start at defensive tackle after an underperforming rookie season. Starting lineup

Atlanta Falcons: Dontari Poe, a two-time Pro Bowler who signed a one-year contract after leaving the Chiefs, will start at defensive tackle. Starting lineup

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens' defense will feature six new starters, including outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. Starting lineup

Buffalo Bills: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is playing for his job again because the Bills can release him before a $6 million roster bonus is due next March. Starting lineup

Carolina Panthers: Julius Peppers, the team's all-time sack leader, has returned to finish his career where it began. Starting lineup

Chicago Bears: The Bears paid Mike Glennon $16 million guaranteed in 2017 to replace Jay Cutler at quarterback until Mitchell Trubisky is ready. Starting lineup

Cincinnati Bengals: Jeremy Hill is the starting running back, but Joe Mixon could be pushing Hill for snaps by training camp. Starting lineup

Cleveland Browns The Browns could start all three first-round picks, with No. 1 overall selection Myles Garrett leading the way. Starting lineup

Dallas Cowboys The Cowboys' offense should look familiar, but the defense could have five spots up for grabs. Starting lineup

Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles will try to be the team's first rookie to start at left tackle since Ryan Clady in 2008. Starting lineup

Detroit Lions: Ameer Abdullah is the starting running back, but seeing how he handles spring workouts after missing almost all of the past season with an injured foot will be critical. Starting lineup

Green Bay Packers: The Packers could have two new starting corners in Kevin King and Davon House. Starting lineup

Houston Texans: The starting quarterback job belongs to Tom Savage for now, though he will compete with first-round pick Deshaun Watson in training camp. Starting lineup

Indianapolis Colts The Colts could have as many as six new starters on defense this season. Starting lineup

Jacksonville Jaguars: Running back Leonard Fournette, the fourth overall pick, is the perfect fit for the ball-control, play-action offense the Jaguars want to run under coach Doug Marrone. Starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs: Alex Smith will be the quarterback, but it could be his final season in Kansas City after the team drafted Patrick Mahomes II. Starting lineup

Los Angeles Chargers: Can rookie receiver Mike Williams break into the starting lineup? Starting lineup

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams are in rebuild mode and could have new starters at 14 of 26 positions. Starting lineup

Miami Dolphins: Lawrence Timmons, Miami's biggest free-agent pickup, has 100 tackles or more in five straight seasons and will start at middle linebacker. Starting lineup

Minnesota Vikings: Latavius Murray will get first crack at being the main ball carrier, though Dalvin Cook should have a significant role. Starting lineup

New England Patriots: When referring to acquisition Brandin Cooks, owner Robert Kraft said he can't remember a Patriots receiver outside of Randy Moss as fast. Starting lineup

New Orleans Saints: The Saints were thrilled when cornerback Marshon Lattimore fell to them with the 11th pick in the draft. He should start at cornerback. Starting lineup

New York Giants: The Giants are likely to add young pieces to their starting lineup, including tight end Evan Engram and running back Paul Perkins. Starting lineup

New York Jets: Josh McCown will win the so-called quarterback competition based on experience and familiarity with the system, but it's only a matter of time before Christian Hackenberg is handed the starting job. Starting lineup

Oakland Raiders: The Raiders bring in Beast Mode -- Marshawn Lynch -- as the starting tailback. How much does he left in the tank? Starting lineup

Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Barnett, the Eagles' first-round pick out of Tennessee, will have to fend off Vinny Curry and Chris Long for a starting job at defensive end. Starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers won't hand Martavis Bryant a starting spot at receiver after he missed the 2016 season on suspension. But if he earns their trust ... he has the talent. Starting lineup

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers have a ton of new starters, including at quarterback, where Brian Hoyer will get another year in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Starting lineup

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks aggressively pursued Eddie Lacy in free agency, and he is the favorite to hold off Thomas Rawls as the featured back. Starting lineup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After showing improvement in 2016, the Bucs have surrounded quarterback Jameis Winston with a ton of weapons, giving him the tools he needs to take a big leap in 2017. Starting lineup

Tennessee Titans: The Titans could have three rookie starters in 2017, including receiver Corey Davis and cornerback Adoree' Jackson. Starting lineup

Washington Redskins The Redskins could have eight new starters, including defensive end Jonathan Allen and linebacker Ryan Anderson. Starting lineup